Chang has failed to deliver a sustainable crime control plan — PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With 72 murders recorded 17 days into the new year, the People's National Party (PNP) says it is extremely concerned by the Prime Minister Andrew Holness' failure to address the issue of crime in Jamaica.

Noting that only nine of these murders have been cleared up, the Opposition said this represents a 24 per cent increase from 2021 and a rate of four Jamaicans being slaughtered per day.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PNP criticised the Holness-led administration, particularly Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, who they said has failed to deliver a sustainable crime control and prevention plan notwithstanding the drastic increase in the national security budget.

“Instead, the prime minister has resorted to shallow political scapegoatism by blaming the Opposition for his administration's abject failure at keeping our citizens safe,” the party said while expressing its alarm at the sharp increase in murders since the start of 2022.

It noted that in a recent press conference, Holness expressed his confidence in the “failing Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, despite the continuous public outcry over Chang's retention of his ministerial portfolio”.

“The Opposition will not allow the current Andrew Holness-led administration to continue to gaslight Jamaicans with empty symbolism, PR stunts and feigning empathy. The Opposition has, on several occasions, indicated our willingness to cooperate in the fight against crime and has provided numerous recommendations on how to address the security issue in both the short-term and long-term,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition said the National Executive Council of the People's National Party will have its first meeting of the new year on Sunday, January 23 and urgent on its agenda will be the issue of addressing crime and violence in the most volatile communities.

“We will consider whether the incumbent minister and commissioner of police have lost the confidence of the public and whether they must be replaced,” it said.

In addition, the PNP once more called for the establishment of Zones of Special Operations in all hot spots across Jamaica where violent crime is getting progressively worse.

“The situation has been out of control for a very long time now. We cannot allow the prime minister to throw in the towel on a solution to crime simply because SOEs have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts. We must utilise all the other tools at our disposal to urgently arrest the situation,” it added.

The party said is committed to supporting law enforcement tactics that save lives and promote the preservation of the rights and liberties of Jamaican people.

“We put people first,” it emphasised.