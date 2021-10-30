Chang in charge of Gov't, as Holness departs island for UN climate change conference

Chang in charge of Gov't, as Holness departs island for UN climate change conferenceSaturday, October 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang is now in charge of the government, as Prime Minister Andrew Holness has departed the island for the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
In a social media post, Holness said he left the island Saturday morning for the conference.
"I will return to the island, and will update the nation. During my brief absence from the island, the Honourable Dr Horace Chang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security will be in charge of Government," Holness posted.
The COP26 conference is scheduled for October 31 to November 12.
Jamaica Observer reported earlier this month that Holness was undecided whether he would accept British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal invitation to attend the United Kingdom-organised World Leaders Summit as a part of COP26.
British High Commission spokesman, Syranno Baines, had confirmed the invitation from Johnson.
For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits – called COPs – which stands for 'Conference of the Parties'.
In that time climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority, the UKCOP26 website informed.
World leaders will arrive in Scotland, alongside tens of thousands of negotiators, government representatives, businesses and citizens for twelve days of talks, aimed at tackling the climate crisis, the website said.
