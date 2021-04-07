Chang to speak with Jamaican Diaspora in US tomorrow

Chang to speak with Jamaican Diaspora in US tomorrowWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The “Let’s Connect” Zoom Chat series by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, will continue tomorrow (Thursday, April 8) with special guest being Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.
According to a report from Washington DC, Marks said that arising from the high level of interest in Jamaica’s current security initiatives from members of the Diaspora, which arose at the inaugural “Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks” series on March 4, she took the opportunity to invite Chang to share with participants at the next session.
Dr Chang is expected to outline the measures that have been put in place to manage crime in Jamaica and to give a broad outline of the government’s policy on national security.
“Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the Diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the Jamaican government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s promotional activities.
Individuals who wish to participate may log on to the Jamaica Connect website www.jamaicaconnect.org to register as a participant, the report said.
The chat series, which will take the form of a monthly Zoom town hall, will be an hour long and accessible to the public, the report added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy