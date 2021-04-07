Chang to speak with Jamaican Diaspora in US tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The “Let’s Connect” Zoom Chat series by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, will continue tomorrow (Thursday, April 8) with special guest being Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.

According to a report from Washington DC, Marks said that arising from the high level of interest in Jamaica’s current security initiatives from members of the Diaspora, which arose at the inaugural “Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks” series on March 4, she took the opportunity to invite Chang to share with participants at the next session.

Dr Chang is expected to outline the measures that have been put in place to manage crime in Jamaica and to give a broad outline of the government’s policy on national security.

“Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the Diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the Jamaican government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s promotional activities.

Individuals who wish to participate may log on to the Jamaica Connect website www.jamaicaconnect.org to register as a participant, the report said.

The chat series, which will take the form of a monthly Zoom town hall, will be an hour long and accessible to the public, the report added.