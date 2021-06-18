Chang tours Domestic Violence Intervention Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang today implored the nation to return to civility, where women, children and the elderly are protected during his visit to the Domestic Violence Intervention Centre (DVIC) at the Matilda's Corner Police Station in St Andrew.

The minister was joined at this morning's event by Permanent Secretary Courtney Williams, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and several other Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers.

The ministry said the centre which is one of four now operational, brings into focus its commitment to tackle domestic/intra-family violence and to make it a matter of priority.

The other centres are located at the Yallahs and Morant Bay Police stations in St Thomas and the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew and were established through a partnership with the United States Embassy.

The ministry said the expansion of the project is now being pursued through a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to establish six additional Centres in St Catherine, St Ann, Westmoreland, St Mary and St Elizabeth. It said this second phase of the project is estimated to cost US$130,000 and is slated for completion by the end of 2021.

Chang noted that cases of domestic violence are “emotionally riveting, and traumatic” and that these “callous acts of violence that are being perpetrated by intimate partners and family members are symptomatic of a more deep-rooted propensity for violence within the society”.

“To equip the members of the police force to better assist the victims of domestic abuse, greater emphasis has been placed on training and sensitisation of the police in domestic abuse/intimate partner violence and related matters,” he continued.

According to the ministry, 58 cases of domestic violence were referred to the DVIC between January to May of this year, five of which were walk-ins, while 104 cases were referred in 2020.

The DVICs have been strategically positioned to serve the broad cross-section of the Kingston Metropolitan Region and St Thomas.