Change approach to vaxx campaign, says Guy

Opposition spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy has reiterated that if the country's vaccination campaign was headed by non-political actors at the time of its roll out in March 2021, maybe more Jamaicans would have been willing to take the jab.

Guy, who was speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE on Sunday, was reacting to a Bill Johnson-Mello TV poll which found that 67 per cent of Jamaicans were against children five to 17-years-old being forced to take the vaccination. Some 60 per cent of respondents were also against mandatory vaccination for persons 18 years and older.'

Just about 23 per cent of Jamaicans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly one year after the Government launched its vaccination campaign. This is one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

At the time the vaccination campaign was launched, Prime Minister Andrew Holness embarked on what the Government dubbed a 'vaccination blitz'. Guy warned at the time, and repeatedly afterwards, that the administration risked politicising the campaign and turning off some persons.

“The country is basically split down the middle (politically) 50/50…so what you will find is that if the prime minister, who also happens to be the head of the JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) goes into a community where for example you have PNP (People's National Party) people, they might not be minded to listen to him and similarly when the Opposition leader goes into any community where there are JLP people,” said Guy.

“We (the Opposition) have been saying from day one that we need a non-political person, a person who has some amount of influence in the country and someone who is respected to be in charge of the vaccination programme,” he added.

Guy again pointed to Portugal where in early 2021 the country's healthcare system was on the brink of collapse with a low vaccination rate and hospitals overflowing with COVID patients. The country's vaccination programme was described as being in shambles, prompting the government to turn to Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. By October last year newspaper headlines stated that the country had run out of people to vaccinate with up to 90 per cent of eligible persons inoculated against the respiratory virus.

Guy wants a similar approach to Jamaica's vaccination programme but said several things must first be fixed.

According to Guy, the ministry of health and wellness has basically “hugged up” the vaccination programme from day one. He explained that while the majority of Jamaicans access their healthcare privately, it was public health officials who were administering the vaccines initially. The PNP spokesman noted that it took about six months for private healthcare providers to be brought on board.

And, Guy is insisting that the messaging around vaccines has gone stale. He questioned the meaning of the campaign slogan “If you want to be a hero on the team go and get the COVID vaccine”.

“What does that mean?” Guy asked whilst pointing out that the message has been going on for nearly a year and is no longer relevant. He said persons have tuned out the message.

“So we need a new message, we need new ambassadors, youth ambassadors, professional ambassadors”.

Guy told OBSERVER ONLINE that he has seen some semblance of this occurring out of the health and wellness ministry where doctors, nurses and prominent Jamaicans are now being used to endorse vaccination.

“But we need for it to be more widespread,” he stated.

Guy also said that the way vaccination is done is also important. He has always preferred the approach of taking the vaccine to the people as opposed to taking the people to the vaccine, he said.

“When you take people to the vaccination sites; with the crowding that occurs there, you potentially expose people to persons who might have COVID and unknowingly they contract it while taking the vaccine,” he said. And, he pointed to some cases where persons were turned away from vaccination sites.

“We would prefer, if you really want to have a better programme, to go into the communities as opposed to the community coming out to the vaccination centre.”

This, said Guy would cut out transportation cost and people would not necessarily have to plan to go to a vaccination site.

Additionally, he said the government must engage community influencers such as pastors, community leaders, justices of the peace and teachers in the community to be part of the programme of sensitising and encouraging persons around them who they are familiar with the importance of taking the vaccine.

He said: “Some persons want more information, they want an honest discussion so they can inform themselves whether they should take it or not. Government has not given the citizens the opportunity to have that discussion so the pros and cons of vaccination can be ventilated”.

“When you have that discussion first and then you send in your mobile units or your fixed community sites in those communities, I bet you the take-up will be better,” Guy declared.