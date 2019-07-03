ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Change in operation needed at Police Traffic Division

Dear Editor,

The Police High Command has once again announced a change in the leadership of the traffic division now dubbed the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary Welch will be taking over from ACP Calvin Allen.

However, I blame the police for the worsening traffic fatalities because they continue to do the same things and expect a different result.

I have a few, not novel, suggestions for ACP Welch, and should he fail to implement all, or most of my suggestions, he will be in the heap of failures that command the traffic division.

Speeding is a factor, but it is not the primary reason for traffic accidents and fatalities. Reckless, careless, dangerous driving and the general violation of every road traffic code on the books are the cause of these incidents.

I) The police should discontinue/ curtail the use of radars to stop speeding motorists on highways. Worse case they endanger themselves when they come out on the road to wave a speeding motorist to stop. Additionally, oncoming motorists always alert the unsuspecting speeder of the police up ahead.

2) The police should deploy marked and unmarked vehicles driving in traffic and target and ticket every-and-all violators who illegally overtake, drive on the soft shoulder, drive out of traffic lane and speed etc.

This should not be a one-off crackdown, but should be a consistent, national campaign.

The police, with the help of the media, should educate and inform the travelling public of the police intentions.

The police should only relent when we see a substantial reduction in accident and road fatalities.

Authnel S Reid