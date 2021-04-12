Change of location for vaccination appointments in Kingston & St Andrew today

Change of location for vaccination appointments in Kingston & St Andrew todayMonday, April 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The South East Regional Health Authority wishes to advise the public that people with a confirmation of appointment date for today to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Windward Road, Olympic Gardens and Stony Hill health centres should go to the National Arena vaccination blitz site.
Registration begins at 9:00 am.
“We are urging the public to maintain the COVID-19 protocols at the vaccination sites by wearing their mask at all times, keeping physical distance, and washing or sanitising hands as often as possible in the fight against the virus,” the South East Regional Health Authority said in a news release.
