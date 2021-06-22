Change to capacity-based limit for Churches and cinemas on Thursday

Change to capacity-based limit for Churches and cinemas on ThursdayTuesday, June 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says effective June 24, there will be a move from a number based gathering limit to a capacity based gathering limit for Churches and Cinemas.
He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
The prime minister said he will modify the order for churches from the 50 person attendance limit to a capacity based limit depending on the size of the designated area for worship. He said Churches can operate with 70 per cent of its capacity — calculated for one person for every 40 square feet.
However, Holness said protocols must continue to be observed, including temperature checks, mask wearing, gathering limits and social distancing.
Likewise, indoor theatres and cinemas will be allowed to open with the same measure but will be calculated based on one person for every 40 square feet or 70 per cent of seating capacity.
Drive-in cinemas will require maximum of individuals in any vehicle to not exceed the number permitted under what is registered for the vehicle, the prime minister said.
However, he warned that a spike over the summer due to entertainment activities could impact the resumption of face-to-face classes later this year.
