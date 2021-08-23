Changes to Court operations on no movement days

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Judiciary of Jamaica has revised its operations in response to the no movement days announced by the government. Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the Court Administration Division (CAD) Kadiesh Fletcher said all courts will be closed early on no movement days.

“While the courts are exempt under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), we foresee there will be a challenge for some persons to appear in court and also for our staff who ordinarily require public transportation. As a result, on no movement days, courts will open at 8:30am and close at 1pm,” said Fletcher in a news release.

According to the release, other areas of court operations to be impacted are:

Court of Appeal

The Registry at the Court of Appeal will be closed on all no movement days (August 23, 24, 30 and 31).

Supreme Court

The Registries at the Supreme Court will open at 9:00am and close at 1:00pm on no movement days.

Bail

Reporting conditions for bail are suspended for persons reporting to police stations on no movement days. Reporting conditions will be reinstated immediately after the expiration of no movement days.

Parish Courts

Only emergency matters will be heard in the parish courts. New dates have been assigned for matters that were listed on no movement days (August 23, 24, 30 and 31); persons may access these dates on the Parish Court’s website (www.parishcourt.gov.jm) or by calling the emergency call centre at the numbers listed below.

Corporate Area Civil Court

Persons who had matters listed at the Corporate Area Civil Court on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24, 2021 are to attend on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Corporate Area Traffic Court

The Traffic Court will only be facilitating matters where persons have been arrested on warrants. Persons whose matters were scheduled on August 23 and 24, 2021 are to attend court on October 11 and 12, 2021 respectively. Where these dates are not feasible, persons may contact the court to reschedule their matters.

The statement added that the Judiciary is appealing to Jamaicans to play their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by following the established health protocols. For further information, persons may contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.