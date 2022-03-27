Charizard Pokémon card sold for $420,000 at auction

A rare Pokémon card has raked in US$420,000 at an auction.

According to an article from CNN, the 1999 Pokémon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Charizard card was sold last week in the PWCC March Premier Auction, setting an “all-time record for a base set Charizard card.”

In a statement, the PWCC said that although there are 3,000 copies of the card, only 121 have been given a perfect PSA 10 Gem Mint grading.

"This is a card where demand continues to outweigh supply," Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC, told CNN. "Pokémon is the world's leading media brand and Charizard is the GOAT of that brand. It's an asset that Pokémon and non-Pokémon collectors know of and want to own.”

CNN revealed that earlier this month, a first-edition 1999 Pokemon Charizard No 4 card was sold for $336,000 by Heritage Auctions. It too had a PSA 10 Gem Mint grading. Last year, a 1995 Pokemon Japanese Topsun Charizard Blue Back card, also with PSA 10 Gem Mint grading, sold for $493,230 by Goldin Auctions.