Charles Jr underscores Gov't's commitment to address squatting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will continue creating policies and solutions, to address the issue of squatting in the country.

This is according to Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr who was speaking in the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 4.

While making his contribution, Charles Jr said that “the perpetuation of informal settlements is one of the greatest challenges that we have in the country”.

According to the minister, 20 per cent or more of Jamaica's settlements are unplanned.

“It (squatting) distances the residents in those communities from governance. It creates barriers to policing and barriers to the intervention of social services, and that is why we will be focusing our attention on addressing the issue of the informal settlements and squatting across the country,” he said.

Noting the Squatter Management Policy which is in place, Charles Jr said the policy will provide a strategic direction for addressing squatting with the aim of cauterising the practice and fostering orderly development of land resources. It will provide the enabling framework within which the Government can realise its wider goal of access to affordable, safe and legal housing solutions for all Jamaicans, the minister said.