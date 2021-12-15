Charlie Smith facing must-win game, says coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Charlie Smith High went down 0-2 to Kingston College (KC) in their first quarter-final in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday, a result that left their head coach Eugene Williams fuming at the end of the match.

Charlie Smith started the game on the front foot, putting KC under immediate pressure before they conceded to the eventual winners after nine minutes.

Williams thought there was a handball in the build-up to the KC goal and so it should not have stood, however, referee Neressa Goldson allowed it to stand.

Later, in the second half, Dacquan Green was shown a red card for dangerous foul play after appearing to elbow Ronardo Burgher of KC, but according to Williams his player was merely protecting the ball and did not endanger the player.

Williams was strident in his claims that those two decisions decided the outcome of the match that could have gone differently and probably more in favour of his team.

“Of course it affected the result,” he said. “I am not going to say KC didn't play, because they put the ball in the back of the net, that's what counts. But if the ref was on top of the game, probably we would have a result that would go in our favour or be a more favourable result,” he argued.

“But we have to give KC credit. They came out (and) they did what they had to do. We created our chances and never put them away.

“Two decisions went against us and that cost us the game. We had the better run of play in the first 15 minutes of the game until that decision that she made that let them score the goal.”

Charlie Smith will face Excelsior High today and Williams is promising an immediate response from his players after declaring this match a “must-win”.

“I know what my team is capable of. We will brush off ourselves and come again. It's in the past…we are on zero points, (today) is a must-win.”

He is not anticipating any mental hangovers as a result of the loss to KC, based on the immediate response of his players to the defeat last Saturday.

“It's the first time I am seeing my players lose a game and they are so emotional, never before. They don't want to break camp. So, I have to give them credit. They have nothing to be ashamed about, they can hold their heads high and know that it's one of those things.”

The game between Charlie Smith and Excelsior will be the feature game at the Stadium East Field today at 3:15 pm after KC and Kingston Technical High meet in the curtain-raiser at 1:00 pm.