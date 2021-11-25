Charly Black says new album represents 'authentic' dancehall

While some artistes crave international success, for diamond-selling artiste Charly Black, his deepest desire is simply to continue touching the core of his fanbase while proving to the international market that Jamaican artistes are capable of producing music of the highest standard.

“I am not worried about the international scene. The international scene is already locked, to be honest. I have done so many things I didn't even expect and so my music will always speak for itself there,” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

“What I want is for people to know Jamaican artistes are no joke and that we can produce high-quality music. Very important for me also is to keep reaching the people all over the world. I want them to hear how talented I am in my writing skills. I want them to hear authentic dancehall.”

With that in mind, the artiste released his album Rio Bueno in recent weeks.

The multi-talented Trelawny native shared that in recent times there have been a lot of complaints about the state of dancehall music. Charly Black expressed that many have voiced their disappointment with the quality of music being produced by dancehall artistes, including artistes themselves.

He, however, shared that whilst complaints have been many, very few entertainers are willing to take on the challenge of re-routing the music.

“I wanted that original dancehall feel on his album. That has been missing from the music for the past few years and we can't be in dancehall and complaining about what is missing and then we still not fixing the problem. I was in a position to be the change with this album and so I made sure we had authentic music on it,” he said.

He added that this album will be “authentic dancehall and will bring you back to dancehall's roots”.

Pointing out that the industry has become so singles driven that albums nowadays sound like a “bunch of singles stringed together to form a project”, the entertainer said he wanted his album to be “whole”.

“I remember listening to albums from artistes like Sizzla Kalonji. He is one of the few artistes with albums where you can actually listen to every song. I would listen to his work and say 'when I make an album, that is how I want it to sound; like a body of work',” he explained.

“I just wanted an album where once you play it, you can enjoy the full thing. Not just one or two songs, but the entire album as a project.”

Rio Bueno was released on November 12 through Universal Records with whom Charly Black signed a multi-album deal back in 2017.