Chase Fund donates 15 beds to Bustamante Hospital for Children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, through a donation of $4.4 million, has gifted the Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC) 15 specialty beds.

The beds were donated in a bid to improve the standard of care received by patients and shorten recovery time.

In a release, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BHC, Camile Wallen-Panton, said the beds have helped the hospital “tremendously” pointing out they were put to use “a day after they were delivered.”

“The BHC, unlike other hospitals, has not been badly impacted by the patient load due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but at the same time we have seen a rise in other illnesses,” she added, indicating the beds met all required specifications.

“They have the required two-side rail that can be adjusted, and they also have safety wheels that can be locked to make the bed immobile. The beds are outfitted with an Intravenous (IV) stand and are beautifully coloured, which brightens the ward,” she noted.

The CEO said the donation was greatly welcomed by staff, patients and parents.

“Our patient load is always growing, and from time to time, furniture and equipment outlive their useful time and they must be taken out, so when an institution such as the CHASE Fund answers our needs, patient, parents and staff salute them. They have made a huge difference in how we serve,” she said, adding that “as the only dedicated children's hospital that serves Jamaica and the other English-speaking Caribbean islands, the BHC has to be prepared at all times to accept referrals that require secondary care.”

The acquisition of the beds for the BHC forms part of a larger project by CHASE Fund, valued at $110 million, to purchase beds for secondary-care institutions within the South-East Region.

The facilities include Kingston Public, Victoria Jubilee, Spanish Town, Linstead, Princess Margaret, and National Chest hospitals, Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, and Hope Institute.