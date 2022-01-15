Check status of voter ID card before visiting EOJ offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Public Education Officer at the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), Daynia Harper is encouraging people to check on the status of their new voter identification (ID) cards before visiting an EOJ location for collection to reduce lines and extended wait time.

“We would like to remind electors to periodically check that your card is ready,” Harper said while addressing a JIS Think Tank on Friday.

She said people have also been turning up at the EOJ’s offices to request a letter of identity, when their ID cards are ready, and this also contributes to the long lines.

“So, they will come, wait in line to collect a letter when there is a card that is produced for them,” she explained, adding that once a card is prepared for an elector, there is no need to request a letter of identity.

Harper said individuals can confirm the status of their new voter ID simply by visiting the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s (ECJ) website at www.ecj.com.jm and entering their information.

“Visit the ECJ website and click on ‘Check My Status’. It will ask you for your first name, your last name and your date of birth. Once your information is populated on the screen, just check the bottom of the field (list) and check for your pick-up location. Once there is a pick-up location in that field, it means that a card is ready for you and you just need to collect that card,” she shared.

Individuals can also opt to contact the EOJ offices via telephone, email or social media.

“They can call us directly at 876-922-0425-9 or toll free at 888-991-VOTE (8683). They can also email us at eojinfo@eoj.com.jm. Persons can also follow us on social media @ecjamaica and send us a quick direct message (DM) so we can tell you if your card is ready,” Harper added.

Not all electors were required to visit an EOJ office to renew their cards, the EOJ said. Voter ID cards issued in 2015 and after were automatically renewed and can be collected from the relevant constituency offices.