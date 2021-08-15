Chef Haleem Card following his lifelong passion despite personal sacrifices

''Food is an experience,'' is the way 24-year-old chef, Haleem Card, talks about his passion for cooking.

It's a passion that he has harboured since childhood and that was championed by his mother. It's one that even takes over his dreams, becoming not only a career path but a way of life.

The Wolmer's Boys' School alum told OBSERVER ONLINE that he always knew he wanted to be a chef.

''As soon as I was able to form a thought about what I wanted to be, I was like 'yea, I want to be a chef,''' he said.

''I wasn't the best person at school per se, pen and paper kinda freak me out… but I was always really good with my hands and I found the kitchen to be an escape. And then I found out after a while that you could make money from this, it's actually a thing,'' he said.

Card said his mother, herself a chef, inspired his passion for food but it was his grandmother's wonderful cooking that mesmerised him at an early age.

''She (his mother) was always very hard working because she's a single mother, so I never really had much time with her. So I grow with my grandmother and it was my grandmother's cooking that I grew up with,'' he said.

''My mother and I would cook or bake together, now and again, and come up with some crazy experiments,'' he said.

Card told OBSERVER ONLINE that he ''essentially learned how to cook backwards because mommy would be making fresh pasta and tart shells and I didn't know how to cook rice and peas or curry goat''.

''It's almost like I started formal training from a long time but I didn't know what was going on,'' he added.

Once his mother saw how serious he was about being in the kitchen, she went full steam ahead trying to expose him to the realities of the culinary world.

His mom was able to secure an apprenticeship for Card with family friend, Jacqui Tyson.

''Mommy called her up and said 'throw the boy in the kitchen, you don't have to pay him.'''

So a 13-year-old Haleem began working with someone he still considers ''one of the best in the game'', working on several big events.

''This is down by the conference centre, I'm in second form and I have to walk from parade down to conference centre and that is a walk… it is a decent stroll through downtown Kingston as a school youth,'' he exclaimed.

He would continue working with Tyson throughout his high school life, catering for big events such as Shaggy and Friends and Tessanne Chin's 'The Voice' victory party.

But, even as a teenager, Card was not overwhelmed by those stressful, high expectation settings, because, as he put it ''I've always loved the rush, always loved the adrenaline.''

''It was one of the hottest kitchens I've ever worked in but it was great. I loved it. It was food on a massive scale though, but it was a great experience to start with and work my way down to the type of cooking I'm doing now,'' he added.

So with the practical experience in hand, a teenage Card set about gaining some theoretical knowledge to help him along. The only problem was, his all-boys high school did not offer Food and Nutrition as a subject area.

''Wolmer's just didn't have the facility for it and some boys just really weren't interested but how would you know if they were interested if it isn't offered as a course of study.''

It's something Card said needs to be addressed at single-sex schools, the availability of only stereotypical ''gender-specific'' subjects.

''I'd say that forced gender-specific roles are something that is still very much embedded in the education system, that I think is very flawed and needs to be reformed.''

''People should study and have higher learning for something that they enjoy, the reason being they want to fulfil their lives in doing something that brings them joy,” he said.

Luckily for Card, with some help from Wolmer's Boys' Vice-Principal, DeAnne Robb, he was able to attend Food and Nutrition classes next door at the Wolmer's Girls' School.

However, this stroke of good luck was short-lived as, by his admission, Card's ''stupidity'' caused him to squander the opportunity.

''I didn't see the value of it at the time,'' he said.

He admitted though that losing the opportunity to study the basics in high school did not affect him greatly, as he already had a couple years' experience working in the field.

From high school, he'd go on to culinary school and from there, his star continued to rise, eventually being noticed by many in the culinary industry. Card has hosted and been a guest on many cooking segments on local television, even becoming the 2015 recipient of the Observer Food Awards' Chef on the Rise at only 17.

But his success has not come without some personal sacrifices.

''I don't get to have holidays, get to sit down for long periods and my feet hurt and I'm tired,'' he explained.

When asked if he thought it was all worth it to be able to live out his passion, he responded, ''I think not being able to spend Christmas Day with your family is kinda rough, not being able to say Happy New Year at midnight is kinda rough. But you have to do it because you're behind the scenes of a lot of people's big occasions.''

His love for food and the culinary keeps him going, as well as the response he receives whenever someone samples his food and leaves a positive review.

''I'm not trying to be fake humble when I say, sometimes it surprises me. When people try my food and have a big reaction and I'm like, guys it's really not that serious,'' he said.

''I thank God that I figured out my passion from early, and I'm doing something that I actually love,'' Card said, noting that some people spend their whole lives just trying to figure out what makes them happy.

''I wake up and I think about food; I get woken up in the middle of the night by a thought of something that I can do. Something that is totally ludicrous and might not even actually taste good but just the idea of it, it's like a light bulb and I have to follow it,'' he added.

The chef, who is currently working at Broken Plate Restaurant in Kingston, said his ultimate goal is to open a couple of restaurants of his own.

''I want at least four restaurants at the cardinal points; one in the west, one in the middle and one in the east and of course one in Jamaica. But Jamaica is where I want to settle and I want to stay here for as long as possible,'' he said.

And though it's still early in the journey, Card admits that he has come a long way and his only advice to the 13-year-old version of himself, that one that had to leave school every day to work at the conference centre, is ''live your life unapologetically but go hard and live every day as if it was your last.''