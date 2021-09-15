Chef arrested and charged after stabbing his grandfather to death

Chef arrested and charged after stabbing his grandfather to deathWednesday, September 15, 2021
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A 22-year-old Trelawny chef has been charged with the murder of his 84-year-old grandfather.
The deceased has been identified as 84-year-old Menocal Stephenson.
Charged is 22-year-old Victor Newman, of Wakefield and Quick Step District in Trelawny.
It is reported that on the morning of September 11, Newman used a knife to inflict several stab wounds to Stephenson.
He was accosted by residents who handed him over to the police.
The lawmen said that on Monday, September 13, a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of two Justice of Peaces.
Newman was subsequently charged with murder on Tuesday, September 14.
