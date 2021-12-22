Chef charged with beating, robbing elderly man in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old chef, Edward Daley, otherwise called 'Junior', has been charged with several offences following the beating and subsequent robbery of an elderly man on Charles Street, Kingston on Monday.

Daley, who is also from Charles Street, is charged with robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that Daley was allegedly among a group of men armed with a firearm and knife who robbed the senior citizen of his cellular phone, jewellery and money.

The senior citizen also received several blows to his head and upper body.

The police were subsequently alerted and the man taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Upon being released from hospital, the elderly man saw Daley and pointed him out to lawmen.

Daley was then arrested and charged.