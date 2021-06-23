Chef gets sentence on firearm charges

Chef gets sentence on firearm chargesWednesday, June 23, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old chef, Odane Lawson, was today sentenced to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm; and two years imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.
Lawson, who is of Grange Hill in Westmoreland, was one of five men charged by police on March 13, after they were found on an illegal ganja farm in Springfield, Negril, Westmoreland. During the joint operation two illegal 9mm firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized.
The police said Lawson who previously pleaded guilty for possession of one of the illegal weapons and 13 rounds of ammunition received his sentence today when he appeared before the Western Regional Gun Court in Montego Bay.
The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on tomorrow, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy