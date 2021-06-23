Chef gets sentence on firearm charges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old chef, Odane Lawson, was today sentenced to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm; and two years imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

Lawson, who is of Grange Hill in Westmoreland, was one of five men charged by police on March 13, after they were found on an illegal ganja farm in Springfield, Negril, Westmoreland. During the joint operation two illegal 9mm firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized.

The police said Lawson who previously pleaded guilty for possession of one of the illegal weapons and 13 rounds of ammunition received his sentence today when he appeared before the Western Regional Gun Court in Montego Bay.

The other accused men are scheduled to appear in court on tomorrow, the police said.