Chef killed in Manchester gun attack

Chef killed in Manchester gun attackMonday, November 22, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a man and the injuring of two others in Harmons, near Porus in Manchester on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, otherwise called 'Bad Dog' of Race Course in Clarendon. Taylor was said to be a chef.
Police reports are that about 10:00 pm the three men were at a shop in the community when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.
The injured men were taken to hospital where Taylor was pronounced dead and the two men admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy