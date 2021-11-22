Chef killed in Manchester gun attack

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a man and the injuring of two others in Harmons, near Porus in Manchester on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, otherwise called 'Bad Dog' of Race Course in Clarendon. Taylor was said to be a chef.

Police reports are that about 10:00 pm the three men were at a shop in the community when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

The injured men were taken to hospital where Taylor was pronounced dead and the two men admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.

Kasey Williams