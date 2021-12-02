Chevelle Franklyn returns to Experience

Psalmist Chevelle Franklyn will once again join the line-up of international gospel acts at Experience, Lagos, arguably the largest all-night gospel music concert in the world, now hybrid.

Franklyn has performed continuously at Experience over the past decade to crowds close to a million in attendance. Currently in its 16th year, the festival will be hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock churches.

The premier edition of the Experience in December 2006 attracted a crowd of 40,000 people. Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to Tafawa Balewa square and millions more congregating online, making it the biggest gospel concert globally.

At the 2020 staging streamed globally on platforms services YouTube and Facebook, the event attracted five million views. This year's staging featuring online and live performances is set for Friday, December 3, at 8 pm Nigeria; 2 pm locally.

Franklyn with a pre-recorded set done in Jamaica will grace the hybrid stage with fellow ministers such as Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Dunsin Oyekan, Kike Mudiaga, Planetshakers, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Sidney Mohede, Ana Paula ValadaoBessa, Sheldon Bangera, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Chandler Moore, Kike Mudiaga and Nokwe the Poet amongst other noted acts.

In late October and November Franklyn took to Instagram to tease fans via video showing her recording studio music sessions as she now works on new local material.

Fans can expect the release of her upcoming project South Wind: Volume 1 recorded over a year ago in South Africa sometime in 2022.

Since the pandemic, Chevelle has continued to be part of virtual gospel events globally from the UK to Africa many of the largest in their region using social media as her main platform for performances and ministry.

To watch the LIVE stream of today's event, visit www.youtube.com/theexperiencelos.