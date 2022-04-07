Chicago church says it is 'fasting from whiteness' during Lent

CHICAGO, United States - A church in suburban Chicago has announced that for the season of Lent, it will be "fasting from whiteness". This means that for the 40 days preceding Easter, the Church will refrain from performing hymns written or composed by white musicians.

The First United Church of Oak Park made the revelation on its website. Admitting that their theme for the Lenten season "has spurred considerable discussion, with some people questioning the message", the church says it is their intention to "lay aside our usual frames of reference and open ourselves to hearing the Gospel message through the voices of Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Colour."

The lead pastor of the church is caucasian.

“In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people. Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more,” the statement on their website read.

It added: “For Lent, it is our prayer that in our spiritual disciplines we may grow as Christians, united in the body of Christ with people of all ages, nations, races, and origins,” the church.

It is reported church members were encouraged to view the whiteness-free services on its YouTube channel.