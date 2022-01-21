‘Chicken Back’ arrested on firearm charges

‘Chicken Back’ arrested on firearm chargesFriday, January 21, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Nineteen-year-old Ian Langley, otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’, of Anglin Avenue in Newland, St Catherine, was arrested following a joint police/military operation at his home on Friday, January 21.
Reports from the police are that an operation was carried out at the above mentioned premises. A search was conducted in the bedroom occupied by the accused, during the search a .380 Beretta pistol with a magazine containing six .380 cartridges were found in a holster under the mattress.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
