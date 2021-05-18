Chicken vendor chopped up by relatives

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Two family members of a jerk chicken vendor have been accused of wounding him using a machete in Richmond Hill, Bickersteth yesterday afternoon.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, the 60-year-old vendor had an argument with two of his male relatives, after which they started fighting.

Both men reportedly attacked the vendor and used a machete to chop him to the right side of his head and the back of his right hand, which cause wounds that bled profusely.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

The relatives will be slapped with wounding with intent charges.