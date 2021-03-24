Chief Medical Officer calls for increased COVID-19 vigilance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, is calling on Jamaicans to adhere to the coronavirus (COVID-19) measures implemented by the Government to reduce the virus' reproductive rate.

The reproductive rate of a virus is a measure of its transmission, or the number of new infections generated by each case.

Jamaica's virus reproductive rate is now at 1.1, which means that each contagious person is infecting more than one other person.

Because of the heightened movement during the Christmas season, the reproductive rate had reached a high of 1.3 by February 8.

“If the reproductive rate continues at 1.2, 1.1, what we will see is a continued increase in the number of cases,” Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said, while addressing the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly virtual 'Covid Conversations' press briefing on March 23.

The CMO also noted that there has been a steady increase in the virus' positivity rate.

“Our positivity rate over the last few weeks has continued to increase. Last week, we had an overall positivity rate of 38.9 per cent. For this week we are in the 40s. As the positivity rate increases we have seen increased hospitalisations and deaths,” she said.

“We are already over the capacity, that is, 100 per cent of COVID beds are occupied. If it is that we continue to increase the number of cases, the overall number of active cases in the country will also increase. [Consequently], the number of hospitalisations will increase and the number of moderately, severely and critically ill patients also increase,” she said, noting that this will heighten demand for vital resources such as oxygen.

The CMO said that by reducing movement and exposure, the country can lower the virus reproduction rate, “then our numbers will decrease, resulting in decreased hospitalisations, the number of severely ill patients and deaths”.

People can protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19 by adhering to the established infection prevention and control measures.

These include wearing a mask while in public, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other persons, frequently washing and sanitising hands and avoiding group gatherings of more than 10 people.