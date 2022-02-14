Chief justice green lights alleged Klansman recordings

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on Monday afternoon ruled that the recordings of purported conversations between alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang meets the admissibility standards under the Evidence Amendment Act 2015.

As a consequence the court will begin hearing those recordings on Tuesday morning.

Witness number one, a former gang member turned crown witness, had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

The witness who said he started working with the police undercover in 2018, while Bryan was incarcerated, to help dismantle the gang, said the third handset was given to him by a member of the gang on Bryan's orders.

He said he downloaded a call recording app to automatically tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

The issue of admissibility led to the Crown last Thursday having to make legal submissions to satisfy the tribunal that the phones used in the recordings met the admissibility standards under the Evidence Amendment Act 2015.

The issue arose after several admissions made by a cyber-incident response specialist who in testifying told the Court that he in 2019 conducted digital forensic examination on the three handsets –a black Alcatel, a black Vonino XY10Z and a grey Samsung – and that he produced a report following the examination of the gadgets. He further identified the three cellular phones and the compact discs to which he had downloaded the audio files held on the phones as well as the fourth and final compact disc which was a compilation of all the audio files.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis