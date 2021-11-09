Child Diversion Programme connected over 200 child offenders to counselling –report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice says its National Child Diversion Programme has successfully connected over 200 child offenders with mental health professionals, as the year-old programme continues to expand its reach.

According to the ministry, a June 2021 parliamentary report revealed that 245 of the 303 children referred to the programme since April 2020 received counselling related intervention.

The range of counselling services accessed include mental health counselling, substance abuse treatment and sexual and reproductive education and counselling.

The ministry said that the programme is a new approach to treat with children in conflict with the law in an effort to reduce the number of child offenders who become repeat offenders and often go on to a life of adult crime.

In order to deliver these services, the Child Diversion Programme said it currently has agreements/stakeholder partnerships with service providers such as the Victim Services Division, the National Council on Drug Abuse, the Women's Centre Jamaica Foundation, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and private mental health professionals.

According to Kingston Child Diversion Officer, Janet Howe, engaging mental health professionals is beneficial as they “diagnose and create treatment interventions to support the Programme by targeting core behavioural issues in child offenders”.

This kind of intervention, she explained, “determines the protective factors that can be considered in the treatment of the child and whether these factors can contribute to risk reduction with a goal to reduce criminal and other antisocial behaviour”.

Mental health service providers who wish to volunteer their services are encouraged to contact the ministry.