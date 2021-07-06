Child Resilience Programme pressed on during pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite the challenges caused from the COVID-19 restrictions, the Child Resiliency Programme administered by the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), engaged some 48 children and parents during the academic year 2020/2021, both virtually and face to face.

Dr Kim Scott, director of the programme said that children were supported virtually via direct phone calls. In addition lessons were completed by using Whatsapp, and home visits were also done in collaboration with the police, while following the COVID-19 protocols.

“The children have increased their literacy levels (including computer literacy) and have fostered an increased love for learning, particularly reading. Their mental health was supported through dance, football, circle time and counseling in small groups with all COVID-19 protective protocols in place,” she said.

The director added that meals were also offered to students who were physically engaged during the programme.

“They were offered a well needed nutritional meal on attendance and the parents continued to express their gratitude for the continuing of the programme intervention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott.

She revealed that children were guided through a series of 30 life skills themes throughout the year. Parents in turn participated in monthly parent training workshops and parent WhatsApp support groups. They were taught strategies for conflict resolution, to continue to be more collaborative in the child’s virtual learning experiences and to increase their ability to find alternate discipline strategies apart from the old traditional beating method. Additionally, they were guided to set clear rules and boundaries for their children.

The programme closed for this academic year at the end of June, with children performing in singing, dancing and skits demonstrating some of the themes taught throughout the year. Scott communicated that all children received gift bags of a novel, treats, crayons and writing material at the programme leaving exercise. In addition, behavioural prizes were awarded to the top 12 performing children every five weeks.

Scott also shared that all programme staff were engaged in resilience and wellness coaching throughout the year in light of the pandemic. They also participated in a three month community leadership certification programme with the International University of the Caribbean during May to July.

The Child Resiliency Programme will resume in September.