Child among five shot on Fifth Street

Child among five shot on Fifth StreetThursday, August 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Five people were reportedly shot on Fifth Street in Trench Town about 6:30 this evening.
It's understood that a child and a female are among those who were shot.
Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that one of the injured people, a female, was shot in the face.
Reports are that a white car drove on to Fifth Street and shortly after a barrage of loud explosions were heard in the area.
It was later discovered that five people were shot and they were taken to hospital by police personnel.
Their medical conditions are not known at this time.
