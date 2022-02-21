Child dies after being hit by car in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A child has died after being struck by a motor vehicle along the Lilliput main road in St James on Monday morning.

He has been identified as 12-year-old Jeff Fitzgerald, a student of Spot Valley High and resident of Lilliput.

The child was on his way to school when he was struck by a Nissan AD Wagon that operates as a public passenger vehicle along that stretch of roadway.

Reports coming forward are that the child was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by the oncoming vehicle. He landed several feet from the point of impact.