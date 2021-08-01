Child found wandering in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance in reuniting 11-year-old Kay Wesie with her family.

Kay was found wandering in Ewarton, Spanish Town, on Sunday, August 1.

Anyone who may be able to reunite this child with her relatives is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.