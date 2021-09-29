Child in protective custody after adults have sex in front of minor

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A three-year-old is now in the custody of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), after a video emerged of two adults engaging in what appears to be sexual activities in the presence of the minor.

In a statement today, the agency said the child was deemed to be at risk and was placed in the foster care programme.

Steps are also being taken to offer intervention for both mother and child.

The video of the incident has since been sent to the Cybercrimes Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) for their investigation.

“As the CPFSA’s mandate is to provide care and protection for children who are at risk or otherwise deemed to be in need of care and protection, the video speaks to possible exposure to moral harm and danger, as well as sexual grooming, which according to the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA, 2004), is a child protection concern,” the release said.

The CPFSA is also urging parents and guardians to not engage in sexual activities or view content of a sexual nature in the presence of children.

The matter, it added, will be brought before the Court to formalise placement in the best interest of the child.

The agency is once again encouraging citizens to report all known or suspected cases of child abuse to 211 - a confidential, 24-hour, Child Abuse Reporting Hotline.

They may also send a WhatsApp message 876-878-2882 or email report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA parish office.