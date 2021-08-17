Children, teens to get priority for Pfizer vaccine – Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With the first batch of 204,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected in the island on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reiterated that children 12 years and older will be prioritized to receive the shot.

It said a total of 608,000 doses of the vaccine are to arrive in island over a three-month period following negotiations between Jamaica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Government of the United States of America.

“The Pfizer vaccine has been proven safe and approved for use in children and adolescents. The prioritisation of children is critical at this juncture. This is in the context of the suspected presence of the delta variant in the island and its increased adverse impact on younger persons,” said the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

“Accordingly, the public health priority must be to protect these individuals through vaccination. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will, therefore, be providing these vaccines to persons 12 years and older with parental consent,” Tufton added.

As part of the Government's mandate to prioritise education and the re-opening of schools for face-to-face instruction, the health ministry said it will finalise discussions with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on the ways in which students 12 years and older can be facilitated for early vaccination.

And the health ministry has announced that the island is also shortly to receive a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Through our negotiations with the African Medical Supply Platform, we will shortly receive 118,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. These doses will also be administered in all our vaccination sites,” Tufton said.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at https://www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Once persons have received their appointment confirmation, they are to visit their vaccination site on time and with their TRN and government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace.

There are no appointment requirements for mobile vaccination sites, which are also being run islandwide. However, persons should turn up with their government-issued identification.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay vigilant in their practice of infection prevention and control measures, notably, mask wearing, maintaining physical distancing from others and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.