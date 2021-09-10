Children encouraging parents to take the jab, says councillor

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Though some residents in parts of rural St James are still hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Councillor for the Somerton Division, Mark McGann, believes that children have been playing an integral role in encouraging their parents to take the jab.

“We are still having a bit of vaccine hesitancy and reluctance because there is a lot of chatter — social media and otherwise — on the effects and ill-effects of [the COVID-19 vaccine]. Rural folks, sometimes their priorities are not the priorities of the town folks, so they believe the things they hear about it [resulting in negative] effects on their bodies,” McGann told Observer Online.

Children eager to get back in the classroom, he said, have been pushing their parents to get vaccinated.

“Even this morning a parent said to me that it was her child who said, 'mommy, I want to go back to school, I don't want to be at home anymore, this online learning thing is not working',” he said during a vaccination blitz at the Adelphi Primary School in the parish on Wednesday. “We are reaching the kids, and they are understanding [the issues]; they're doing some research on their own, coming up with their own answers and wanting to take the vaccine. So they are pushing their parents to come out and get vaccinated.”

The councillor noted that he and his team members have been making an additional effort to go into the different communities in the Somerton division for a COVID-19 vaccine sensitisation drive, in a bid to encourage a better take-up of the vaccine in the area.

“We have to be doing a sort of one-on-one sensitisation with [individuals] as we try to get them to come out, and that has worked for us [so] we will be continuing to do that for the rest of the month,” he said.

“We have been going from community to community, house to house, and having the conversation [with residents] to find out from them, what is it that they are against and just try to alleviate some of the fears that they have,” McGann added.

The councillor noted that the rural community of Adelphi, in his division, has had a good turnout of people wanting to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine since they started offering the service at their health centre some six weeks ago.

“Adelphi, fortunately, has had one of the better turnouts in St James. We have been doing vaccination at the Adelphi Health Centre for the past month and a half, every Monday, and we have had great turnout,” he said.

Jessica Watson, a parent who was waiting to get vaccinated at the Adelphi Primary School, told Observer Online that her 15-year-old daughter was the main reason she decided to take the jab.

“I want her to go back to school for face-to-face classes,” Watson said.

Her daughter, St James High student Khadeen Forrester, shared that virtual learning has been extremely hard for her and so, she is taking the vaccine with the hope that she will be able to go back to face-to-face classes.

“I am very tired of online classes. It was really rough for me to do online classes this year, so I want to go back to school face-to-face,” she said.

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has reported that some 2,035 St James students have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination blitz for students age 12 and over on August 21.

- Rochelle Clayton