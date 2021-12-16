Children shot in Havannah Heights attack remain in hospital

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two children injured in Tuesday night's attack on a family in Havannah Heights Phase 3, in Clarendon, remain in hospital. The children, three and nine years old, were on their way home with their parents and older sibling when they were attacked by a man armed with a gun.

According to investigators, the family tried to escape but the gunman opened fire, hitting the now deceased Mark Ricketts, the children's father. The 43-year-old, known to many as ‘Choppa’, died from his injuries while other family members were treated at hospital.

"The mother and 12-year-old managed to escape serious injuries. We are still not clear at this time as to the motive for this particular crime and as such we are asking anyone within the area, or otherwise, who can share information with us to do so,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of operations in Clarendon, Anton-Gur Cardoza.

“This is extremely heinous as it involves children. These criminals wantonly opened fire and injured these children and we will not relent. We are steadfast in trying to find out who these persons are and solving this particular crime," he added.