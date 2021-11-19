Children's Advocate acting on boy's music video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The viral music video of a little boy performing a song with homophobic and violent gun lyrics has also caught the attention of Children's Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison.

Harrison says her office and other players in the sector are trying to find out the child's identity, make contact with his family, and then take things from there depending on what they find.

READ: CPFSA turns over boy's gun-lyrics video to cops

“I heard some very inappropriate references, for example to the AK47, and then, of course, we had the homophobic language talking about sexuality,” a shocked Harrison told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“When you put together these with the size and the seeming tender age of the boy who is in the video, it tells me that there is certain lack of supervision, certain exposure of this child to certain things, which is why he is able to speak about it with such fluency. It certainly creates a basis for concern.”

On Tuesday, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency also expressed outrage at the video. The agency said it has turned over the video to the police for investigations.

Harrison, who has been the Children's Advocate for almost 10 years, says her office will try to first find out where this child is, who this child is, and have the various stakeholders assess his living environment.

“Where are the parents, what role do they play, and what exactly would have informed the thinking that this was an appropriate activity for him to be involved in?” She asked. “So really on the face of it there is no criminal perspective at this time but just more about systems of care and the supervision and the parental guidance that this child is benefiting from or not benefiting from.”

The Office of the Children's Advocate is a Commission of Parliament, mandated to enforce and protect the rights and best interests of children.

David Dunkley