Children's Advocate unable to locate boy in music video performing violent song

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Children's Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says her office has not located a boy who appeared in a viral music video performing a song with homophobic and violent gun lyrics.

The music video recently caught the attention of the Children's Advocate, who said her office and other players in the sector are trying to find out the child's identity and make contact with his family.

But Gordon Harrison told OBSERVER ONLINE that her investigators have not had any success.

“There is still no development in terms of actually locating the child,” Gordon Harrison said. “But we don't intend to give up.”

She said her office will continue probing the matter and attempt to find the child.

Gordon Harrison, who has been the Children's Advocate for almost 10 years, had earlier said her office will try to first find out where this child is, who the child is, and have the various stakeholders assess his living environment.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency also expressed outrage at the video. The agency said it has turned over the video to the police for investigations.

