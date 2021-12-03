China Express says its hygienic processes scored 'excellent' following inspection

KINGSTON, Jamaica— China Express, located in Market Place in St Andrew, has claimed that it has been scored as excellent in its hygienic processes following an inspection by teams from the ministries of health and industry.

Last month, a prominent attorney tweeted that China Express was off his 'eat out' list.

The attorney had alleged that members of his party suffered acute food poisoning after dining at the restaurant.

In a statement today, the restaurant said it has taken note of concerns expressed by the attorney. The restaurant said it noted concerns of some people on social media who responded to the post from the attorney.

According to China Express, it sincerely and deeply regrets any illness which was reportedly experienced by all the individuals who voiced complaints and is willing to have dialogue with the individuals to find out details about their experiences.

But China Express said it wishes to inform the public that immediately after the concerns were expressed by the attorney it was visited by an inspection team from the Ministry of Health and the industry ministry's Food Storage Division.

According to China Express, the inspection teams conducted a thorough review of its cooking processes which included a detailed assessment of its facilities, including utensils and food storage areas.

The assessment also reportedly included a review of China Express' kitchen in general, along with the interior and exterior of the building it occupies.

The statement from the restaurant said "the assessment ranked China Express at 99 per cent. Our restaurant was also scored as excellent on all key variables and the Government of Jamaica's inspection team recommended a continuation of our license."

China Express attached to its statement a copy of the report from the health and industry teams which also recommended that its license continues to be in good standing.

China Express said it has retained Tom Tavares-Finson QC as it takes steps to respond to correspondence reportedly sent to it by the attorney. The entity did not provide details on the nature of the correspondence.