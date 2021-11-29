China leader promises Africa 1 billion COVID vaccine doses

China leader promises Africa 1 billion COVID vaccine dosesMonday, November 29, 2021
|
DIAMNIADIO, Senegal (AFP) — China's President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to offer one billion COVID vaccine doses to Africa, in a speech made via videolink to a China-Africa summit near Senegal's capital Dakar.
The Chinese leader said that his country would donate 600 million doses directly. A further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites.
Xi's promise comes as part of forum between China and African states with an emphasis on trade and security, held in the city of Diamniadio near Senegal's seaside capital.
China invests heavily in Africa, and is the continent's largest trading partner with direct trade worth over us$200 billion in 2019, according to the Chinese embassy in Dakar.
Vaccination rates in Africa are low compared to the rest of the world, with many states at the mercy of foreign donations due to the lack of local production facilities and prohibitive costs of mass purchases.
"We must continue to fight together against COVID," Xi told the summit. "We must prioritise the protection of our people and close the vaccination gap."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy