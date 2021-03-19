China top diplomat says US talks 'helpful' but differences remain

China top diplomat says US talks 'helpful' but differences remainFriday, March 19, 2021
|
BEIJING, China (AFP) — Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said the first talks between Beijing and US President Joe Biden's administration were "candid, constructive and helpful," but warned that differences remain, state news agency Xinhua reported early Saturday.
The two days of talks between the world's top two economies, held in Alaska on Thursday and Friday, began in acrimony, with both delegations launching broadsides over human rights and geopolitical ambitions.
Yang sounded a positive note as the talks wrapped up, but noted "there are still some important differences between the two sides," according to Xinhua.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China still hopes the United States will meet Beijing "halfway," adding that respect for each other's "core interests" is vital and "the door for China-US dialogue would be always open" if those ideas are upheld.
He also warned Washington not to "underestimate China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests," Xinhua said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy