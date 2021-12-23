Chinese businessman shot dead, wife injured in Southfield, St Elizabeth shooting

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that two Chinese nationals were shot, one fatally, a short while ago in Southfield (southern St Elizabeth).

It is further reported that the deceased is a businessman, who operated Jojo’s Supermarket in the area.

His wife, who was also shot has been rushed to hospital

This latest shooting follows the killing of three people in separate incidents in Fyffes Pen and Carisbrook in St Elizabeth between Monday night and Tuesday evening.

- Kasey Williams