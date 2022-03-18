Chinese wholesaler shot in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A male Chinese wholesaler who operates a popular establishment along the Hellshire main road was shot and injured this afternoon.

The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed that there was a shooting this afternoon but the details were sketchy.

“There was an incident of shooting with intent, and robbery with aggravation along the Hellshire main road at 1:48 pm. The business owner was shot, but he was not killed,” a representative of the CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE.