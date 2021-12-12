Chiney K lands collab with Netflix's Money Heist series

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Social media influencer Kerry Ann Collins, better known as Chiney K, has landed an exciting new gig working with the marketing team of the hit Netflix series Money Heist (originally titled La Casa de Papel).

The influencer has been tapped to create content to accompany the vocals for Latin star Becky G's Bella Ciao remix, which is featured in the soundtrack for the season finale of the series.

According to Collins, the collaboration with the team from Money Heist came about organically, sharing that she was simply posting videos referencing the show on her TikTok.

“Like everyone else, I am a huge fan of Money Heist since its inception. After watching the first half of the final series in September, I had created a few videos on Tiktok which caught their eye.” Chiney K said.

“I was so excited when the show's marketing agency based in Stockholm, Sweden reached out to me to collaborate; it certainly speaks to the power of social media. By being associated with an international platform like Netflix and a very popular series like Money Heist, not only do I get access to a global audience, but it is also a win for brand Jamaica,” added Chiney K.

Speaking about the gig, a representative from Collins' management team, Negus Marketing Agency, shared that being recognised by the Money Heist team was a major accomplishment for the influencer.

“It is major to be recognised by an international brand and show that reaches millions of people worldwide. It is very exciting and it speaks to the level of talent that we have at Negus.”

“It is also indicative of our strategy, which is to align our talents with both local and international brands. You can expect to see more from Chiney K in the upcoming year as we will be aligning her with other brands in a range of industries,” added the representative.

Chiney K is a popular social media influencer who has over 300k followers on Instagram and Tik Tok combined.

The Joli Faire entrepreneur is also the co-host of 'Fire It Up' on Fyah 105.