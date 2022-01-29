Chris Taylor, Britany Anderson winners at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, USA – Olympic Games finalists Christopher Taylor and Britany Anderson were Jamaican winners at Saturday's 114th staging of the Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoors Tour Gold meeting held at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Centre in New York.

Taylor took the men's 400 metre while Anderson set a new personal best to win the women's 60m hurdles as 800 metre runner Natoya Goule-Toppin and 400m runner Tovea Jenkins both got podium finishes.

The meet was highlighted by a World Record 23.38m in the men's indoor shot put by American Ryan Crouser who broke his own 22.82m set last year.

Taylor, who started in the outside lane, opened his season with 46.38 seconds, beating Americans Vernon Norwood -- 46.45 seconds, and Donavan Brazier who was third with and personal best 46.55 seconds.

Meanwhile, Anderson upset the field with 7.91 seconds, dropping from her previous best of 7.96 seconds which took her to sixth best on the Jamaican all time list, past Vonnete Dixon and behind Ackera Nugent's 7.90 seconds set earlier this month.

Goule-Topping was second in the women's 800m in 2:02.14 seconds, behind American A'jee Wilson's 2:01.38 seconds.

Jenkins was third in the women's 400m in 54.14 seconds just ahead of Olympic 4x400m relay medallist Roneisha McGregor who ran 54.24 seconds.

Briana Williams was fourth in the women's 60m in 7.22 seconds and Omar McLeod sixth in the men's 60m in 6.70 seconds.

