Christiana High learning harsh quarter-final lessons in D'Cup

Declan Nelson was forthright and honest in the assessment of his Christiana High team after they suffered their second consecutive loss in the quarter-finals of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup on Tuesday.

After being flogged four-nil in their first game against Dinthill Technical last weekend, they were on the end of a similar score line against Edwin Allen on Tuesday, which effectively ended all chances of them advancing to the semifinals of the competition and almost certainly the Ben Francis Cup quarter-finals as well.

Nelson has described the quarter-finals as a learning experience for his young squad.

“I believe it has been a very good learning experience for the boys. We are just glad that football is back again and we can participate,” he said.

He believes that they will continue to learn from each game, noting that getting to the quarter-finals has been a massive achievement for their programme.

“Game by game we are learning and as we progress as a football programme we'll pick up things from other teams and we'll just try to blend it with what we have.

“Getting into the quarter-finals and playing against these types of teams, the boys can only learn from them.”

Nelson agreed that his players will feel the emotional effects of the two stinging defeats but believes that it will serve them well in the future.

“They are boys and their egos are going to be bruised at times, but we will get back to it. They are a good set of boys, they are a disciplined set of boys and I think we will bounce back, if not in the next game, certainly in the future.”

With time on their side and all but three members of the squad able to play again next season, Nelson is buzzing about the future of the Christiana High team.

“You will hear about Christiana High in the near future,” he promised.

Christiana High will complete their quarter-final fixture against William Knibb High at Drax Hall starting at 1:00 pm.