Christopher Taylor books spot in Olympic 400m final

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Christopher Taylor has qualified for the final of the men's 400m at the Tokyo Olympics, the first Jamaican man to advance to the event's medal round in 17 years, after running a season's best 44.92 seconds in the semifinals on Monday.

Taylor, the World Under 18 champion in 2015, was second in his heat behind American Michael Cherry (44.44 seconds) while Demish Gaye was was fourth in his semifinal heat in a season's best 45.09 seconds but fell short of the final.

Not many would have predicted a place in the 400m final for any of the Jamaican men at the Olympics after an underwhelming season but Taylor's qualification will signal a silver lining for Jamaica in the event.

Taylor is the first Jamaican man to qualify for the 400m Olympic final since the Athens Games in 2004, when there were three Jamaicans in the final – fifth-placed Brandon Simpson; Davian Clarke, who finished sixth; and Michael Blackwood who crossed the line in eighth place.

-Paul A Reid