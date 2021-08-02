Christopher Taylor books spot in Olympic 400m final

Christopher Taylor books spot in Olympic 400m finalMonday, August 02, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Christopher Taylor has qualified for the final of the men's 400m at the Tokyo Olympics, the first Jamaican man to advance to the event's medal round in 17 years, after running a season's best 44.92 seconds in the semifinals on Monday.
Taylor, the World Under 18 champion in 2015, was second in his heat behind American Michael Cherry (44.44 seconds) while Demish Gaye was was fourth in his semifinal heat in a season's best 45.09 seconds but fell short of the final.
Not many would have predicted a place in the 400m final for any of the Jamaican men at the Olympics after an underwhelming season but Taylor's qualification will signal a silver lining for Jamaica in the event.
Taylor is the first Jamaican man to qualify for the 400m Olympic final since the Athens Games in 2004, when there were three Jamaicans in the final – fifth-placed Brandon Simpson; Davian Clarke, who finished sixth; and Michael Blackwood who crossed the line in eighth place.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy