Chuck agrees to refine NIDS ID clauses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry and Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck have agreed to pursue further discussions on the interpretation of the clauses dealing with identity information in the new National Identification and Registration Act (NIRA) Bill.

The agreement followed an exchange between them on the amount of identity information required from applicants seeking to acquire a national identification card when the Bill is passed, at last Wednesday's meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) reviewing the new draft Act, also referred to as the NIDS Bill.

Harrison Henry raised the issue of some 21 items of information referred to in section 11 of the Bill, noting that she was concerned at what she called “the massive amount of personal biographic data” required to gain enrolment.

She said that it would seem that the first 12 items listed in section 11 (1)(a) — including biographic information on full name, date of birth, country of birth, name of parents, main place of residence, marital status and occupation — would have been enough to verify the identity of the applicant.

However, section 11 (1) (b) lists facial image, fingerprints and manual signature, while section 11(1) (c) included taxpayer registration (TRN), driver's licence, passport, NIS, Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and electoral registration numbers.

She pointed out that clause 11 (2) also suggests that in case the applicant is unable to supply any of the identity information items listed in subsection 11(1), the authority may determine whether the information supplied with the application for enrolment is sufficient, and if the authority is to determine that the information is sufficient, and proceeds to effect enrolment, or it is deemed insufficient, in which case the application would be denied and the applicant advised of the reason.

“There is no justification offered for this massive data collection, which we say results in trespasses and intrusions into a citizen's personal space for the purpose merely to assign each individual with a unique number and a card bearing that number,” Harrison Henry suggested.

“We believe this massive data collection from citizens right across the island, and those ordinarily resident in the island ought to be of concern for all of us, and we believe that the collection of this massive amount of data has to be justified and made proportionate,” she added.

She said that the Office of the Public Defender was also concerned about the possibility of the sharing of information from individuals enrolled with the NIDS authority across the Government ministries, departments and agencies.

However, Chuck assured her that this was not the case, as there would be no sharing of data from the NIRA with anyone else, as that would mean releasing private information.

He also pointed out that providing all 21 pieces of identity information was not mandatory for applicants.

“It says 'may', and what is important is that the identity information uniquely identifies the persons. You will appreciate that there might be many persons applying with the same name. There might be many persons with similar mothers and fathers, and so,” he stated.

He said that while it cannot be denied that facial features, fingerprints and manual signatures are unique, but to the extent of requiring names, places of residence and places of birth, for example, are generally focused on ensuring that the individual is unique to all the stored information.

He said that not having any one of the listed items, including a driver's licence or passport, would not prevent persons from obtaining the national identification card, as other items listed could provide the necessary information

Harrison Henry said that her office shares the same understanding of the clauses with the minister, in terms of protecting the identity of the applicants for enrolment. But, she suggested that the drafters address any misunderstanding created by the disharmony between the two clauses, by refining them.

The Government has designed and is developing NIDS to provide a comprehensive and secure structure, to enable the capture and storage of personal identity information for citizens and persons ordinarily resident in Jamaica.

NIDS is considered a unique, reliable and secure way of verifying an individual's identity, and will establish a reliable database for Jamaican citizens.

