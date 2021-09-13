Chug It demands full refund, public apology from Spice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The legal team of Andrew "French" Wright, brand owner of the Caribbean music festival, "Chug It" has issued a letter of demand to Grace Hamilton, otherwise known as "Spice" regarding what they deemed as a “no-show” at the September 5th staging of the event in Miami, Florida.

According to Chug It, Wright is demanding a refund of all money paid to Spice by September 15, 2021 and a written public apology, as well as the removal of her "offensive and baseless" Instagram posts in response to defamatory allegations.

The letter of demand penned by Wright's attorney, Peter Champagnie, stated that presented evidence proves that Spice received payment in full for performance fees and all associated expenditure regarding her contract, in exchange for her advertised performance.

The letter was sent to Spice as well as members of her management team and booking agency, Khool International Booking Agency, and details the circumstances regarding her alleged breach of contract.

According to a press release from Chug It, the terms of the contractual agreement stated that the balance of the performance fees were due to be paid one hour prior to the entertainer's departure from the hotel to the venue of the performance.

It claims that evidence submitted shows that as per Spice's demands, these payments were made six hours before the performance time. Despite this, the team said the entertainer still did not arrive at the venue until 9:25 pm.

Further to the accused breach of contract, Chug It said Spice and her team took to her Instagram account, with over 3.7 million followers, to slander the event and proprietor, with what it described as “an array of false claims, accusing the organisers of using a fake credit card to book flights for her team members”.

Noting that the entertainer further blurted that "Chug It is a scam" and that the event “stole her fans' money”, Chug It labelled her statements as defamatory.

They said Spice's claims also incited patrons to the event to demand a refund of their ticket costs due to her non-performance.