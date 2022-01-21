Chukka Caribbean, Appleton Estate celebrate partnership

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Chukka Caribbean Adventures and Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum celebrated their new partnership with a special event dubbed an “Evening with Joy”, hosted by master blender, Joy Spence at the Half Moon Hotel at Rose Hall, St James.

The new partnership is aimed at strengthening the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience (JSAERE).

During the event, Spence took attendees through the history of Appleton, from its inception in 1749 to its status as a now reputable brand as a major force in the international spirit industry.

Celebrating 40 years at Appleton, with 24 as master blender, Spence said that Appleton rum, with its rich history and global appeal, continues to be an integral part of brand Jamaica.

The master blender said she is passionate about the Appleton brand and creating various mixes and blends that everyone can enjoy.

Praising Spence as a 'national treasure', Chief Strategist/Senior Advisor in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright shared that the Appleton brand is easily one of the best in the international spirit industry, and is a “first-class brand, which remains an integral part of our tourism product”.

The Appleton Rum and Chukka Caribbean Adventures partnership became operational on December 1.

Seiveright hailed the partnership, saying “I am confident that the JSAERE tour will remain a must-see and will be having a major impact on south-coast tourism.”

The partnership will see Chukka handling all sales, marketing, ticketing, and invoicing for the tour, and the full customer experience from point of departure to arrival, while Appleton will continue to maintain full control of the operations and maintenance of the JSAERE facility including delivery of the tour experience, retail, and food and beverage.

It is expected that Chukka will use its relationship with the cruise lines and the destination management companies to bring visitors to the south coast.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, shared that his company is proud of the collaboration and looks forward to exciting adventures with the JSAERE.

“This is great for Jamaica's tourism and we will be seeing many visitors, including locals, taking that trek to the south coast,” he said.