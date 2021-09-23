Chung offers solution to reduce wait time at vaccination sites

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For many Jamaicans who recently complained of long wait times at overcrowded vaccination centres, social commentator Dennis Chung is recommending what he believes is an easy fix to that problem.

Chung told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was personally displeased when he turned up at a location to get vaccinated but was hit with delays from the outset.

“The place was supposed to open at 9 o'clock but it never opened until after 10:00 am because the vaccines were delivered late. Apart from that, the security guard on duty did not start to deliver forms that are to be filled out until after the gate was opened,” Chung shared.

Chung said he immediately observed that the forms were not pre-numbered and suggests that correcting that problem could reduce the wait time.

“If you had a situation where you created a mobile app where a man goes on the app, fills out all his information and state the area (centre) he's going to. He gets a number and based on the number, let's say 100, then you don't turn up at 9'o clock, you turn up at 10:30 instead,” he said.

“And by the time you reach there that information is already in the database and you can present it on your mobile phone, they look and confirm that it is you and you go in and take your vaccine…you won't have the lines out there,” Chung stated.

He insists that the process can be organised much more efficiently even if it's a paper-based system that is being used.

He said that instead of waiting until the centre is opened, the security guard on duty could be asked to issue the forms much earlier. In that situation, some persons may opt to leave and return thus helping to reduce the crowding.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive up infections, hospitalisations and deaths, and with the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine on the island, Jamaicans flocked to vaccination sites in record numbers. Many complained of spending hours waiting for the jab and many others turned away out of frustration.

With the suspension of the administration of the Pfizer vaccine, until new doses arrive, health authorities have admitted that the rate of vaccination has slowed. This, despite the availability of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

With one of the batches of vaccines expiring on September 30, Jamaicans are once again being encouraged to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in an address in Parliament last week, implored Jamaicans not to prioritise any vaccine over the other.

Holness highlighted that future shipments of Pfizer vaccines will be reserved for those aged 12-18 to facilitate the resumption of face-to-face classes.